

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's administration unveiled a plan to reform the federal government on Thursday that includes merging the Departments of Education and Labor into a single Cabinet agency.



A statement from the White House said the new agency, called the Department of Education and the Workforce or DEW, would be charged with meeting the needs of American students and workers, from education and skill development to workplace protection to retirement security.



Merging the education and labor departments would eliminate duplication of effort between the two agencies and maximize the effectiveness of skill-building efforts, the White House claimed.



The proposal calls for the DEW to contain four main sub-agencies focused on K-12, Higher Education/Workforce Development, Enforcement, and Research/Evaluation/Administration.



'This would help create alignment throughout the education-to-career pipeline, while also creating coherence within the workforce development and higher education worlds,' the White House said.



The proposed merger of the education and labor departments is part of a broader government reform plan Trump asked the Office of Management and Budget to craft shortly after taking office.



In a statement, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney called the plan one of the biggest pieces of Trump's pledge to 'drain the swamp.'



'The federal government is bloated, opaque, bureaucratic, and inefficient,' Mulvaney said. 'President Trump understands the frustration felt by hard-working Americans.'



He added, 'I am eager to work with my colleagues across the Executive branch and in Congress to deliver a more trusted and efficient government that puts the American taxpayer first.'



The plan would also shift welfare and food stamp programs into the newly named Department of Health and Public Welfare and move rural housing programs to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.



Food safety functions would also be consolidated into a single agency in an effort to address the current fragmented federal oversight of food safety.



While the proposal also includes recommendations for a number of other changes, most of the plan would need to be approved by Congress.



Reflecting the uphill battle facing the administration, Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, called the proposed reorganization of the federal government 'unrealistic, unhelpful, and futile.'



'Democrats and Republicans in Congress have rejected President Trump's proposals to drastically gut investments in education, health care, and workers-and he should expect the same result for this latest attempt to make government work worse for the people it serves,' Murray said.



Not surprisingly, Republican lawmakers have been more receptive to the plan, with House Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., claiming the federal government is 'long overdue for a serious overhaul.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX