The automated material handling equipment market in Europe is expected to grow to USD 7.97 billion by 2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increase in production capacities. Growth in the volumes of production is one of the main driver for the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market, as it leads to a need for the firms to handle large capacities of products or materials. This creates a market for the AHME as these products assist the firms by optimum utilization of the storage spaces and smooth production flow, thus reducing the overall lead time. The AMHE system helps users in speeding the processes of movement of the product or material from one segment of the warehouse to another.

This market research report on the automated material handling equipment market in Europe 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in automation of material handling as one of the key emerging trends in the automated material handling equipment market in Europe:

Automated material handling equipment market in Europe: Increase in automation of material handling

Adoption of AMHE is expected to automate about 20%-25% of the material handling processes in factories and warehouses. Increased adoption of AMHE can be attributed to operational factors like cost efficiency, labor safety, increase in labor costs, and hazardous work environment. Moreover, it is difficult for firms to find labor that can operate the advanced technologies.

"This shift to the automation of the material handling processes will increase the synchronization between machines like robots, conveyor systems, and AS/RS, which will be connected to various departments within the warehouse. This intense connectivity between the systems and various operations in the warehouse will ease the efficiency in the process and lead to an optimized workflow and reduced lead time," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on warehouse and storage.

Automated material handling equipment market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the automated material handling equipment market in Europe into the following products (conveyer systems, AS/RS, robotic systems, and AGV) and key regions (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

The conveyer systems segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 37% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Western Europe held the highest share of the automated material handling equipment market in Europe in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 82%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 3% during 2018-2022.

