Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on cystic fibrosis. The report comprises an in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat cystic fibrosis.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for cystic fibrosis, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the coming years.

Cystic fibrosis: Market overview

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic defect which leads to the build-up of thick mucus in the lungs. This mucus blocks airways and damages the lungs, which leads to bacterial infection. These bacteria quickly multiply leading to chronic problems. People with cystic fibrosis have high salt levels and the severity of the disease varies from person to person. Regular treatment can reduce the complication and ease the symptoms.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseasesresearch, "Currently there is no cure for the disease, however, it can be treated with medication to ensure long-term survival."

Cystic fibrosis: Market segmentation

This market research report segments the cystic fibrosis based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, polysaccharide molecule, monoclonal antibody, ciliated cell therapy, plant derived, and undefined), and RoA (oral, inhalation, intravenous, subcutaneous and unknown).

With respect to RoA, the oral segment accounted for more than 33% of the pipeline comprising of pre-clinical and discovery stage drugs. All the remaining segments comprised of close to 8% of the pipeline.

Based on therapeutic modality, small molecules accounted for over 49% of the pipeline. Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that can easily enter cells because of their low molecular weight. These molecules bind with specific biological macromolecules and act as an effector and alter the activity or function of the target cell.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

