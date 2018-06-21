PowerPlan Inc.: Minimize the Impact of an Infrastructure Disaster with Integrated Asset Planning and Optimization

ATLANTA, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leader in asset investment optimization software, has released a new white paper titled, "Are you prepared to stop a large infrastructure disaster from also becoming a financial disaster?" The white paper highlights the impact of limited capital on infrastructure disaster relief, and offers solutions to minimize the impact with holistic asset plans.

Sourcing the American Society of Civil Engineers, the paper states that the infrastructure in the United States has been rated a D+, showing no improvement from 2013. "All organizations hope that they can avoid asset failures from happening to their infrastructure. However, most don't have solutions in place that enable them to effectively plan their asset investment needs to prevent those failures," said Dillon Blakes, Senior Product Manager at PowerPlan. "With this paper, we hope to help educate asset intensive organizations, like those in the public sector, utilities, oil and gas, energy, and transportation industries, so they can responsibly plan for the investments their assets need."

Global organizations use PowerPlan's Asset Investment Optimization solution to holistically manage and proactively invest in their assets throughout their entire lifecycle. To learn more about the Asset Investment Optimization solution and how organizations benefit from it, visit: https://powerplan.com/solutions/asset-investment-optimization-suite (https://powerplan.com/solutions/asset-investment-optimization-suite). To have a first view of the white paper, please click here: https://info.powerplan.com/l/107062/2018-06-19/2y3bkl/107062/78283/PowerPlan_WP_Stop_Large_Infrastructure_Disaster__REV180607A.PDF (https://info.powerplan.com/l/107062/2018-06-19/2y3bkl/107062/78283/PowerPlan_WP_Stop_Large_Infrastructure_Disaster__REV180607A.PDF).

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall financial and operational performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning, asset investment optimization, and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com (http://www.powerplan.com/) .

