

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a widely expected move, the House voted against immigration reform legislation seen as the more conservative of two separate bills expected to be voted on this week.



The House voted 231 to 193 against the bill known as the Securing America's Future Act on Thursday, with 41 Republicans joining with all of the Democrats in the chamber to block the legislation.



The bill, drafted by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., was described as taking a more hardline approach to immigration than a compromise bill negotiated by centrist and conservative Republicans.



The Goodlatte bill would make deeper cuts to legal immigration than the compromise bill and would not provide a path to citizenship for the young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children known as Dreamers.



Ahead of the vote on the more conservative legislation, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced the vote on the compromise bill would be postponed until Friday.



McCarthy indicated the delay would give House members more time to review the legislation, although reports suggest the move comes as the bill was not likely to pass.



The compromise bill purportedly includes $25 billion in funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a key demand from President Donald Trump.



The bill would also address family separations at the border, provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, end the diversity visa 'lottery' system, and limit family migration.



Trump previously expressed support for both bills but has questioned the purpose of the votes in the House due to Republican's slim majority in the Senate.



Trump suggested in a post on Twitter on Thursday that GOP leaders should eliminate the filibuster in the Senate in order to pass immigration reform legislation.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



