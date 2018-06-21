The global baby food and infant formula market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is new product launches. Successful product launches help the growth of the market. New product launches help enlarge the market share of the player and give it a competitive advantage over other players.

This market research report on the global baby food and infant formula market 2018-2022 further provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for organic baby food products as one of the key emerging trends in the global baby food and infant formula market:

Global baby food and infant formula market: Increasing demand for organic baby food products

Parents perceive organic baby foods to be healthier and free from harmful ingredients leading to their increased sales during the forecast period. Also, the growing awareness about the detrimental effects of harmful chemicals and preservatives on babies' health has resulted in more number of parents opting for organic baby food products.

"Many guidelines govern the manufacture, packaging, and labeling of organic baby food. All cereals are grown without using chemical fertilizers or pesticides. The dairy and poultry products are derived from livestock that is fed organic feed and is not administered growth hormones. Such stringent regulations regarding the production, labeling, and other practices of organic baby foods makes them relatively safer than normal baby food and infant formula products," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global baby food and infant formula market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global baby food and infant formula market by product (infant formula and baby food) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

In 2017, the infant food segment accounted for the largest share of the market with a market share of close to 70%. The market share of this segment is expected to witness a significant increase of close to 4% over the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017 accounting for more than 54% followed by the Americas and EMEA. The market share of APAC is expected to increase by a further 4% over the forecast period while the other two regions will see a decline in their market share.

