

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during the trading day on Thursday.



Bond prices fluctuated after moving higher early in the session but remained in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.1 basis points to 2.897 percent.



The rebound by treasuries came amid lingering concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China along with uncertainty about the outcome of this week's OPEC meeting.



Saudi Arabia and Russia are reportedly pushing for an increase in oil production, with OPEC expected to announce its decision on output on Friday.



Treasuries may also have benefited from some disappointing economic data, including a report from the Conference Board showing a slightly smaller than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators in the month of May.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index edged up by 0.2 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.3 percent.



'The U.S. LEI still points to solid growth but the current trend, which is moderating, indicates that economic activity is not likely to accelerate,' said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at the Conference Board.



A separate report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed a much bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.



The Philly Fed said its index for current general activity slumped to 19.9 in June from 34.4 in May. While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, the index had been expected to dip to 29.0.



On the other hand, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 16th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 218,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 221,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000 from the 218,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Trading activity may be somewhat subdued on Friday, with a quiet day on the U.S. economic front likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX