The predicted fall in global PV module prices appears to have already begun, with PV Insights and EnergyTrend reporting average prices in the $0.27-$0.37 cent per watt range.Well, that didn't take long. Only days after the Chinese government announced a substantial withdrawal of support for solar PV on May 31, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) responded with a report forecasting that global PV module prices would fall 34% over the course of 2018, estimating that monocrystalline silicon modules would cost only $0.24 per watt by the end of the year. The note also predicted "market panic" in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...