

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks says sales of Frappuccino are down as consumers have become more health conscious.



Sales of Frappuccino are down 3% so far this year, compared to growth of 17% in 2015, and 5% in 2016 and 4% in 2017.



'These are oftentimes more indulgent beverages - higher in sugar, higher in calories,' Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said during a presentation to investors Tuesday.



'Our recent performance does not reflect the potential of our exceptional brand and is not acceptable,' Johnson said during the Oppenheimer Consumer Conference on Tuesday. 'This next chapter starts to think about growth at scale.'



Starbucks also said it will close 150 company-owned stores next year, triple the usual amount it closes each year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX