The "Legal Function Operational Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Operations management has a critical role to play in driving performance and efficiencies in the changing legal landscape.
This masterclass works through each of the stages required for successful operations management:
Operational planning
- Strategy setting
- Objective cascade
Delivery
- Capacity management
- Performance measures
- Reporting
- Scorecards
- Change management
Results
- Measuring success using Ml
- Benefits tracking
Course length: 4 hours
