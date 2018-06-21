The "Legal Function Operational Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operations management has a critical role to play in driving performance and efficiencies in the changing legal landscape.

This masterclass works through each of the stages required for successful operations management:

Operational planning

Strategy setting

Objective cascade

Delivery

Capacity management

Performance measures

Reporting

Scorecards

Change management

Results

Measuring success using Ml

Benefits tracking

Course length: 4 hours

