The "Digital Transformation of the Legal Function" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The legal function has a unique opportunity to transform itself through exploiting new technologies. The question is where to start, how do you become transformation ready and then how do you assess, select and implement the right technologies. This masterclass addresses the technology implementation lifecycle. The module handout includes a FTSE 100 tech maturity model check list from BT.

Methods of Approach

Unbundling legal services

Enabling self-help

Digital investment approaches

Creating a digital business case

Leading, resourcing and managing the people aspects

Legal Tech Market

What the current in-house market uses

New entrants, including Al

Technology maturity models

Business integration

Course length: 4 hours

