The "Digital Transformation of the Legal Function" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The legal function has a unique opportunity to transform itself through exploiting new technologies. The question is where to start, how do you become transformation ready and then how do you assess, select and implement the right technologies. This masterclass addresses the technology implementation lifecycle. The module handout includes a FTSE 100 tech maturity model check list from BT.
Methods of Approach
- Unbundling legal services
- Enabling self-help
- Digital investment approaches
- Creating a digital business case
- Leading, resourcing and managing the people aspects
Legal Tech Market
- What the current in-house market uses
- New entrants, including Al
- Technology maturity models
- Business integration
Course length: 4 hours
