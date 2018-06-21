

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc. (RHT) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $113.19 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $75.31 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Red Hat Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.11 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $813.53 million from $676.80 million last year.



Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $133.11 Mln. vs. $104.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q1): $813.53 Mln vs. $676.80 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $822 to $830 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.44 to $3.48 Full year revenue guidance: $3.375 - $3.410 Bln



