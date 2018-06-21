The "Monitoring & Responding to Changing Legislation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Keeping up with, and anticipating, legislative and regulatory developments is a very important part of an in-house legal team's role. But how can you be confident that you are up to speed with the principal areas of law and regulation which affect your organisation?

Assuming the legal team is up to date, how do you ensure that this rest of the business is aware of the latest developments and that current law and practice is being followed? What obstacles arise and how should they be dealt with? How should the legal team monitor compliance?

This masterclass will:

Address the pros and cons of outsourcing the process

Explore effective ways of keeping up to date

Look at training and company "buy-in'

Identify monitoring and compliance issues

Assist you to find ways to anticipate, and influence the future

Course length: 4 hours

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv3xf8/monitoring_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006322/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Legal