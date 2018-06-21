The "Legal Function Dashboards, Metrics ROI" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This masterclass will look at the role of metrics and KPls in measuring legal department effectiveness and efficiencies. You will address innovative ways of analysing the work undertaken by the legal department to ensure that it is delivering the maximum value to the business.
In particular you will look at:
- Determining what needs to be measured and why
- Capturing the underlying data to support your decisions
- Using metrics to measure the type of work being undertaken as well as the volume
- Quantifying and optimising your external vs internal spend
- Using metrics to define strategy and support the business's objectives
