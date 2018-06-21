The "Demand Management, Panels Strategic Procurement" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A key pressure for in-house legal functions is to balance capacity, budget and demand. A failure to get these right will result in overspend, a stressed workforce and poor customer service.
This masterclass uses legal operations best practice to look at the legal function through a systems lens.
The content focuses on insight into how to forecast customer demand using business partner methodology, allocation of work through an insource/outsource mix and performance management of delivery.
The course will include case studies on:
- How to make or buy
- Tracking benefits resulting from work allocation
- The use of Lean methodologies to optimise service delivery
Course length: 4 hours
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qt43l7/demand?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006329/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Legal, Project Management