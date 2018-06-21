The "Demand Management, Panels Strategic Procurement" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A key pressure for in-house legal functions is to balance capacity, budget and demand. A failure to get these right will result in overspend, a stressed workforce and poor customer service.

This masterclass uses legal operations best practice to look at the legal function through a systems lens.

The content focuses on insight into how to forecast customer demand using business partner methodology, allocation of work through an insource/outsource mix and performance management of delivery.

The course will include case studies on:

How to make or buy

Tracking benefits resulting from work allocation

The use of Lean methodologies to optimise service delivery

Course length: 4 hours

