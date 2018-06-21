The "Dispute & Litigation Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Litigation management has several dimensions, for instance the internal and the external direction of litigation. Internal management requires coordination between the legal and other affected departments. External management relates to developing a relationship with your external lawyers which is aligned to the company's desired conduct and outcome of the litigation.

This masterclass will address:

Effective strategies for managing litigation

When and how to use technology to reduce time and cost

Reducing the impact on management time through good project management

Funding arrangements and risk reduction

Avoiding litigation in the first place

Course length: 4 hours

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hht4wh/dispute_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621006330/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Legal