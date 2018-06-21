The "Dispute & Litigation Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Litigation management has several dimensions, for instance the internal and the external direction of litigation. Internal management requires coordination between the legal and other affected departments. External management relates to developing a relationship with your external lawyers which is aligned to the company's desired conduct and outcome of the litigation.
This masterclass will address:
- Effective strategies for managing litigation
- When and how to use technology to reduce time and cost
- Reducing the impact on management time through good project management
- Funding arrangements and risk reduction
- Avoiding litigation in the first place
Course length: 4 hours
