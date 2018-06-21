The "Legal Risk Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This masterclass familiarises delegates with each of the principles of risk management and includes modules on processes and tools that enable you to enhance your role as an effective risk manager. All delegates will receive the Risk Management Tool Kit which can be used as a template for assessing risks throughout an entire career, ensuring the impact of the training continues long after the original presentation.

You will learn to:

Measure the importance of effective risk management to the organisation

Appreciate that risk can be a positive as well as negative concept

Identify the difference-and the overlap-between business and legal risk

Understand the role of the Legal

Department in managing legal risk

Apply legal risk management principles to your role as a General Counsel.

Course length: 4 hours

