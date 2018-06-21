The "Crisis Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this masterclass you will work through a case study to simulate aspects of crisis management, analyse a framework of crisis management and learn best practice processes.
In particular you will be able to:
- Review the framework for managing a crisis by covering all three of its stages: Prepare/Respond/Recover
- Understand the importance of preparation and training
- Examine a case study walking through crisis situations;
- Appreciate the importance of the united organisational approach to crisis preparedness and response, including identifying key roles;
- Gain information and advice on how to complete a Crisis Management
- Plan and keep it current and relevant;
- Review specific crisis management tools and checklists
Course length: 4 hours
