The "Crisis Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this masterclass you will work through a case study to simulate aspects of crisis management, analyse a framework of crisis management and learn best practice processes.

In particular you will be able to:

Review the framework for managing a crisis by covering all three of its stages: Prepare/Respond/Recover

Understand the importance of preparation and training

Examine a case study walking through crisis situations;

Appreciate the importance of the united organisational approach to crisis preparedness and response, including identifying key roles;

Gain information and advice on how to complete a Crisis Management

Plan and keep it current and relevant;

Review specific crisis management tools and checklists

Course length: 4 hours

