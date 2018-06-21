BNK Petroleum Inc. Unaware of Any Material Change

CAMARILLO, California, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: BKX), at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, announces that it is not aware of any undisclosed material information that may be affecting the trading price and volume of the Company's common shares.

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on finding and exploiting large, predominately unconventional oil and gas resource plays. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Additionally, the Company is utilizing its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional unconventional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQX under the stock symbol BNKPF.

