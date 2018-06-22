

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release nationwide consumer price data for May, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to hold steady at 0.6 percent on year, while core CPI is called unchanged at 0.7 percent on year.



Japan also will see April numbers for its all industry activity index, May figures for department store sales, and preliminary June results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei.



The all industry index is predicted to add 0.9 percent on month following the flat reading in March. Nationwide department store sales were up 0.7 percent on year in April, while Tokyo sales were up 1.9 percent. The manufacturing PMI score in May was 52.8.



New Zealand will provide May data for credit card spending; in April, spending was up 0.6 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see Q1 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was 15.18 billion HKD.



