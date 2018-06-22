

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one session after it had halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 175 points or 5.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,875-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the OPEC meeting later today in Vienna. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the insurance and energy stocks, while the financials and oil companies were mixed.



For the day, the index retreated 39.92 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 2,875.81 after trading between 2,872.62 and 2,940.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 34.27 points or 2.13 percent to end at 1,578.33.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.27 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.18 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.49 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.70 percent, China Minsheng Bank slid 0.68 percent, China Life tumbled 3.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.16 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.22 percent, China Shenhua Energy slid 0.70 percent, China Vanke spiked 2.86 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.90 percent and CITIC Securities plummeted 4.68 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower on Thursday as the Dow extended its losing streak to eight sessions.



The Dow fell 196.10 points or 0.80 percent to 24,461.70, the NASDAQ slid 68.56 points or 0.88 percent to 7,712.95 and the S&P 500 dropped 17.56 points or 0.63 percent to 2,749.76.



The weakness on Wall Street was due uncertainty about the outcome of the OPEC meeting. Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing for an increase in oil production, and OPEC is expected to announce its decision at the conclusion of the gathering.



Crude oil futures were steady Thursday ahead of the OPEC meeting. A stronger dollar also kept oil prices in check as August WTI oil was down 17 cents or 0.3 percent to settle at $65.54/bbl.



In economic news, the Conference Board reported a smaller than expected increase in its leading economic index, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve noted a bigger than expected slowdown in regional manufacturing activity in June.



