

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approval of the MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system, a diabetes management device that is intended to automatically monitor glucose (sugar) and provide appropriate basal insulin doses with little or no input from the user, to include individuals aged 7 to 13 with type 1 diabetes. The FDA originally approved this device in September 2017 for use in patients 14 years of age and older with type 1 diabetes. The expanded approval of MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system was granted to Medtronic.



The human pancreas naturally supplies a low, continuous rate of insulin, known as basal or background insulin. In patients with diabetes, the body's ability to produce or respond to insulin is impaired. Because the pancreas does not make insulin in people with type 1 diabetes, patients must consistently monitor their glucose levels throughout the day and inject insulin with a syringe, pen or pump to avoid becoming hyperglycemic (high glucose levels). In addition, management of type 1 diabetes includes following a healthy eating plan and physical activity. Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes, is typically diagnosed in children and young adults.



The MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system works by measuring glucose levels in the body every five minutes and automatically adjusting insulin delivery by either administering or withholding insulin. The system includes: a sensor that attaches to the body to measure glucose levels under the skin; an insulin pump strapped to the body; and an infusion patch connected to the pump with a catheter that delivers insulin. While the device automatically adjusts insulin levels, users need to manually request insulin doses to counter carbohydrate consumption at mealtime.



The FDA said that the device is not approved for use in children 6 years of age or younger and in individuals who require less than eight units of insulin per day.



