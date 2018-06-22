

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday, tracking a stronger yen and the weak cues from Wall Street amid lingering concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Investors are also cautious ahead of the meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers that will take place in Vienna later today.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 175.32 points or 0.77 percent to 22,517.72, off a low of 22,414.18 in early trades. Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher on Wednesday.



Among the major exporters, Canon is adding 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.4 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing almost 3 percent and Honda is declining more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices edged lower overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Casio Computer and Showa Denko are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Nippon Light Metal and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing almost 4 percent, while Fujikura and Concordia Financial are declining more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in May. That exceeded estimates for an increase of 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



Japan will also release April numbers for its all industry activity index, May figures for department store sales, and preliminary June results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, partly due to lingering concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China along with uncertainty about the outcome of this week's OPEC meeting. Notable declines by some online retailers also weighed on the Nasdaq after the Supreme Court ruled states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.



The Dow fell 196.10 points or 0.8 percent to 24,461.70, the Nasdaq slid 68.56 points or 0.9 percent to 7,712.95 and the S&P 500 dropped 17.56 points or 0.6 percent to 2,749.76.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. The German DAX Index plunged by 1.4 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures were steady Thursday as focus shifted to the upcoming OPEC meeting in Vienna. August WTI oil declined $0.17 or 0.3 percent to settle at $65.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



