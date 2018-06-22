Graduate Management Admission Council: GMAC Launches 'Study in China' Initiative in Partnership with 11 Leading Business Schools in China

BEIJING and HONG KONG, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 22, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) joins hands with 11 leading business schools in China to launch the "Study in China" initiative. This partnership marks the opening of an interactive platform for international students across 20 Belt and Road (B&R) regions to explore opportunities in China and to pursue higher education in business-related fields. The "Study in China" initiative aims to meet rapidly growing international student demand and to champion China as a world-class study destination and emerging global hub for business education.

The "Study in China" online portal (www.studyinchinamba.com) officially launched today allows students to discover more about studying and living in China. The newly designed English-language website connects prospective students with partner business schools and offers access to an abundance of information to help find the perfect fit for their China education experience. GMAC's gateway guides international applicants from these Belt and Road regions in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe through the necessary steps to begin a new learning chapter in one of the most dynamic economies in the world. It offers in-depth information and insider advice on the schools and programs available, including international program structure, syllabus overview, admission requirements, application times, campus facilities, scholarships and financial aid. Students can also opt-in to conveniently contact the schools for further detail via GMAC's one-stop portal.

To offer a glimpse into the great opportunities available, GMAC is organizing a "Study in China" contest from June 22 to August 31. Participants submit short essays about why they want to study in China to win a round-trip to China. Three selected winners will be awarded return economy flights and campus accommodation to visit preferred business schools and enjoy a first-hand experience of the school and campus life.

The new initiative partners with China's most prestigious business schools located in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The top-ranked institutions include Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University; China Europe International Business School; CUHK Business School, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; School of Management, Fudan University; HKUST Business School, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Guanghua School of Management, Peking University; Business School, Renmin University of China; School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University; BiMBA Business School of the National School of Development, Peking University; Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business; and HKBU School of Business, Hong Kong Baptist University.

Mr. Sangeet Chowfla, the President and CEO of GMAC, announced GMAC's pride in creating more opportunities for prospective students to access business education. He believes "This will effectively connect international talent with the right opportunities to excel at China's leading business schools and programs, while offering students all around support during the study abroad period." Mr. Chowfla emphasized GMAC's observations over the past few years, as China holds the potential "to become one of the most popular study destinations." This "Study in China" initiative, according to Chowfla, intends to further raise the profile of business schools in China and showcase the value of business education to international candidates.

Professor Lu Xiongwen, Dean of the School of Management at Fudan University, expressed his congratulations on the launch of the new initiative and extended a warm welcome to prospective students looking to come study in China. He quoted an old Chinese proverb that says, "Practice goes deeper than theoretic knowledge," indicating that these programs would open new doors of understanding. "I believe this learning journey will present you a broad picture of China's economic trends at present and future, the uniqueness of Chinese business models as well as different features of the Chinese market and global market," said Prof. Lu. "You will also enjoy the opportunity of learning about and appreciating China's profound culture immersed in thousands of years of history."

Professor Kar Yan Tam, Dean of the HKUST Business School, also commented on the initiative, saying that "China will remain the world's major growth engine in the years ahead, with reforms to allow its economy to unleash new potential and the Belt and Road initiative to bring a sustained momentum to the region." He also highlighted that "Students should not only receive the best international business education to develop a global perspective, but also look for opportunities to experience the vitality of China. Hong Kong is a dynamic and international city where students can enjoy access to a unique fusion of East and West. The city also stays at the forefront of business education and offers different enriching and diverse learning experiences to prepare students for a flourishing career in China and beyond."

The "Study in China" initiative exemplifies GMAC's consistent efforts in promoting business education around the world. This network acts as a bridge within the B&R community to empower students' professional journeys as future business leaders and entrepreneurs in China and abroad.

About GMAC: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a global, non-profit association of leading graduate business schools. Founded in 1953, we are committed to creating solutions for business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate and connect with each other. We work on behalf of the schools and the graduate management education community, as well as guide candidates on their journey to higher education, to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered.

GMAC provides world-class research, professional development opportunities and assessments for the industry, designed to advance the art and science of admissions. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is the most widely used graduate business school assessment, recognized by more than 7,000 programs worldwide. Other GMAC assessments include the NMAT by GMAC exam, for entrance into graduate management programs in India and South Africa, and the Executive Assessment, specifically designed for Executive programs around the world. Our flagship portal for graduate management education resources and information, www.mba.com (http://www.mba.com/), receives 14 million visits a year and features the School Search matching tool and Graduate Management Admission Search Service (GMASS), matching candidates and business schools.

GMAC is based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, India, and Hong Kong. To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com (http://www.gmac.com/).

