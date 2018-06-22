Feihe Dairy Amazed the Global Dairy Congress as the Only Guest Speaker for Infant Milk Powder Producers

WARSAW, Poland, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by People's Daily on June 20, the 12th Global Dairy Congress, a remarkable event for dairy industry, was held in Warsaw, Poland between 19 June and 21 June (local time). As Asia's leading brand for infant milk power on the globe, Feihe dairy is among the finalists in the World Dairy Innovation Awards, and has become the first internationally recognized infant milk powder brand for its formula, process and technology.

And as the globally first and the only guest speaker in this year for infant milk powder producers, Feihe dairy was invited to attend the meeting and gave a speech titled To Build A Community With Shared Future In Global Dairy Industry, and has won the attention of international community on China dairy industry. Based on its own development experience, Feihe dairy put forward "the Three Innovations", i.e. innovation on industrial mode, innovation on technology research and development and innovation on collaborative manner, offered "the Chinese Vision" to world dairy industry and proposed the development strategy of building a community with shared future in dairy industry.

Mr. Richard Hall, Chairman of the Global Dairy Congress, said infant milk powder is the most researched product category in dairy products. The invitation to Feihe dairy to represent infant milk powder producers is based both on the uniqueness of infant milk powder category and the innovation capacities of China milk powder producers that have amazed the Organizing Committee as well as the more beautiful expectation of Feihe dairy to advance the innovative development of global dairy industry.

Founded in 1962, Feihe dairy is one of the earliest milk powder producers in China. Over these 56 years, Feihe dairy has been focusing on developing milk power for the physical characteristics of Chinese people and made a lot of research on the characteristics and needs of Chinese babies, and led the industry to innovate several technologies, formulas and processes for improving the adaptation of milk powder to Chinese babies. The outstanding performance of Feihe dairy has enlightened the world on the leading innovation capacities of China dairy industry, and facilitated a faster and steadier pace of going global for China dairy industry.