The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 22.06.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 22.06.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA XS1845161790 ERSTE GP BNK 18/24 MTN BD02 BON EUR N

CA S9GD XFRA CA38071L1076 GOLD RUSH CARIBOO EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA V4OC XFRA FI4000312251 KOJAMO OYJ EQ00 EQU EUR N