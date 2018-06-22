

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Friday that it has appointed James Sabry as Global Head of Partnering, a role that combines the partnering functions across the Roche pharmaceuticals business, and as a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee. He will be based in Basel and assume his new role on August 1.



Sabry currently is Head of Partnering for Genentech Research and Early Development or gRED.



Sabry succeeds Sophie KornowskiBonnet, Head of Roche Partnering and member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee since 2012, as she leaves the company on July 31 for a new opportunity.



Prior to joining Genentech in his current role in 2010, Sabry was CEO of a start-up biotech company and was founder and CEO of Cytokinetics, a biopharmaceutical company in the San Francisco Bay Area.



