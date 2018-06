TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's manufacturing activity grew at an accelerated pace in June, flash data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Nikkei flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI rose to 53.1 in June from 52.8 in May.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and employment increased at faster rates in June, despite slower rise in new orders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX