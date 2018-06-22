

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economic growth eased less than initially estimated in the first quarter, latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.6 percent sequentially in the March quarter, revised up from 0.5 percent seen in the flash report.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 0.9 percent.



The overall growth in the first quarter was mainly due to the consumption of households and the investments in fixed assets.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved slightly to 2.8 percent in the first quarter from 2.7 percent in the previous quarter. That was in line with the preliminary data published on May 15.



