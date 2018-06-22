

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Friday as a rebounding euro may weigh on exporters.



The dollar fell from an 11-month high against a basket of currencies and U.S. bond yields drifted lower as disappointing U.S. manufacturing data released overnight raised concerns that a trade war would hurt the economic outlook.



The EU's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products also have some experts worried the world could be heading towards a trade war.



Elsewhere, the Italian government's appointment on Thursday of two eurosceptics to lead key finance committees fueled concerns about the new coalition government's commitment to the single-currency bloc.



The British pound recovered from a seven-month trough as a slightly hawkish tilt from the Bank of England surprised markets.



Asian stocks are trading mostly lower amid heightened global trade tensions while oil prices rose by more than 1 percent ahead of the OPEC meet outcome.



Trade worries lingered after China's commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng accused the U.S. of using bullying tactics and blackmail in threatening to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports.



Separately, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday the end goal of the trade negotiations is to reduce high trade barriers and tariffs for U.S. firms.



Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks fell overnight as oil prices slid and worries over U.S.-China trade spat kept investors nervous. Media reports suggesting that China could hit back at U.S. firms listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average also weighed on markets.



The Dow dropped 0.8 percent to extend its losing streak to the eighth straight session and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9 percent from a record closing high set the previous day while the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent.



European stocks ended Thursday's session lower as Daimler issued a profit warning and the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, but raised the chances of an August rate rise.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gave up 0.9 percent amid selling across the board. The German DAX tumbled 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX