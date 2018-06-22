Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics engagement study on the interactive media services industry. An interactive media services provider wanted to identify relevant marketing strategies and product offers to new customers.

According to the interactive media services industry experts at Quantzig,"Companies are hoping to become key players in the industry by developing strategies for each layer as a part of their overall management strategy."

The interactive media services industry has developed quickly, supported by the boom in internet usage, and is predicted to grow fivefold in the upcoming years, driven mainly by e-commerce and an infrastructure containing mobile phones, video games machines, broadband fixed-rate Internet services, and digital broadcast satellites. The interactive media services industry can be divided into eight different layers and is becoming progressively integrated vertically. The most significant among these are the roles of portals, aggregators, and back office all of which rely deeply on customer management.

The customer analytics engagement solution helped the client to identify the right campaign/channel for individual customer stage based on the association between marketing response and marketing efforts. The client was able to develop a collaborative filtering process to identify relevant marketing strategies and product offers for new customers.

This customer analytics engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain an in-depth understanding of what products are most suitable for individual customers

Identify the right campaign/channel for individual customers

This customer analytics engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining comprehensive insights into customer demographics

Analyzing the purchase behavior at the segment and individual customer level

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

