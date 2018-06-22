

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity increased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



The all industry activity index climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in April, after remaining flat in March. That was just above the expected rise of 0.9 percent.



Industrial production expanded 0.5 percent over the month and construction activity index grew by 2.5 percent and tertiary activity registered an increase of 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth improved to 1.5 percent in April from 1.2 percent in the prior month.



