Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: DA Security Blueprint 22-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 June 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") DA Security Blueprint Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Thing ("IoT"), has been advised, further to the announcement made on 8 June 2018, that preliminary marketing of Thales' healthcare IoT security blueprint, developed in conjunction with Device Authority ("DA"), has commenced. Tern has a 56.8% holding in IoT security business, DA, and this represents a significant milestone for DA following the formation of its strategic partnership with Thales Group announced on 24 January 2018. The healthcare IoT security blueprint provides high-assurance device authentication, managed end-to-end encryption, and certificate provisioning for IoT devices, ideal for medical, industrial and other smart connected products. According to the 2018 Thales Data Threat Report, the healthcare industry is regularly targeted by cybercriminals with 70 per cent. of healthcare organisations globally having experienced an attack. This solution is designed to enable the Connected Health industry to continue to perform at the highest levels without question on the integrity of data or medical devices. Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said: "We are delighted to have been advised that Thales and DA have further strengthened their strategic partnership with the issue of this joint blueprint. This clearly shows how DA can provide the level of IoT security required in healthcare/medical cases and is another step in expanding Tern's participation in the medical IoT markets via its portfolio investee companies to create shareholder value." **ENDS** Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5670 EQS News ID: 697871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

