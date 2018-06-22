

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.L) announced Friday that its portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics Limited has set the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States of 8.82 million American Depositary Shares, at an initial public offering price of $17 per ADS. The total gross proceeds were approximately $150 million or about 113.2 million pounds.



All ADSs sold in the IPO were offered by Autolus. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of Autolus. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 22 under the ticker symbol 'AUTL.'



Following the IPO, Syncona will retain a stake of 33.8 percent in Autolus having agreed to invest $24 million in the IPO. The investment is in line with its strategy to invest in its portfolio companies over the long term as they seek to deliver transformation treatments to patients.



Autolus was founded by Syncona with a Series A financing in September 2014 based on programmes and technologies from the University College London laboratory of Martin Pule. London -based Autolus now has over 100 employees.



Syncona noted that Autolus is well positioned to develop next generation T cell therapies which have the potential to be best-in-class and offer cancer patients substantial benefits over the existing standards of care.



