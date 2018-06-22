



Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, June 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced today that the new Eclipse Cross compact SUV model has been awarded a maximum 5-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection in the 2018 Latin NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) which evaluates the safety performance of new models introduced in the Latin America and Caribbean regions.Eclipse Cross uses MMC's RISE reinforced impact safety evolution body and seven SRS airbags in a safety specification which has already been awarded a maximum 5-star rating in the European NCAP, the Australian and New Zealand ANCAP, and the ASEAN NCAP.The Eclipse Cross is a coupe-like SUV that fuses a stylish form with dynamic SUV go-anywhere ability. It features a design that motivates the driver to experience the world, connectivity that inspires new fun adventures, and all-wheel control technology that delivers an enjoyable, reassuring feel that elevates the driving experience.Eclipse Cross is currently sold in some 60 countries, including in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, North America and Japan, with plans to market it in a total of 100 countries.For additional information on the Eclipse Cross, please follow the link below.https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/showroom/eclipse_cross/About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.