Loxam Group ("Loxam") announces the acquisition of the Italian powered access rental company No.Ve. S.r.l. ("Nove") from Haulotte Group S.A. ("Haulotte"). Nove was founded in 1998 and was controlled by Haulotte since 2006. The company is headquartered in Rome and has 45 employees in 6 branches throughout Italy.

Following the acquisition of Nacanco last year, this transaction enables Loxam to consolidate its leading position in the Italian powered access rental market.

Gérard Déprez, President of Loxam states: "I am delighted to welcome the skilled and experienced Nove team into the Loxam group. Nove is a long-established player in Italy and operates an equipment range very well known to the Loxam Group and we will be able to share our mutual expertise. We will join forces to provide our customers with the best service through an expanded network, and build a reference company in the Italian equipment rental market."

"The divestment of Nove is in line with Haulotte strategic targets and will allow the Group to focus on its core business in Europe. With this operation, Haulotte reinforces the close relationship built since several years with Loxam. Haulotte would like to thank Nove employees for these years of collaboration and wish them a lot of success with Loxam," says Alexandre Saubot, Deputy CEO of Haulotte Group.

About LOXAM

LOXAM is the leading equipment rental company in Europe with unaudited proforma consolidated revenue of €1,435 million in 2017 and approximately 7,900 employees. LOXAM's network of more than 750 branches extends over 13 countries in Europe (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Italy) as well as in the Middle East, Morocco and Brazil.

More information: www.loxam.fr

About HAULOTTE

Haulotte Group is a world-class manufacturer and supplier for people and material lifting equipment. As European leader, the Group designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of products focused on aerial work platforms. Its 1.500 employees have been driven by and focused upon one single objective: maintaining a customer-centric approach and operating as a local partner to offer equipment and services tailored to specific and diverse market needs. With more than one hundred years of experience, Haulotte Group is quoted on the Paris Stock Exchange since 3rd December 1998.

More information: www.haulotte.com

