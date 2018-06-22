Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade - Long Term Incentive Plan

Schibsted Media Group has granted 38,074 B-shares to key employees in connection with the long-term incentive programs at a price of NOK 218,00 per B-share (the closing price 29 December 2017).

The transaction is mainly related to the Fixed Base of the new 3-year Long Term Incentive Plan for 2018.

Please find attached overview of the number of shares granted to primary insiders, including their total holding of shares after the transfer.

For more information on the long term incentive programs please refer to the Statement of Executive Compensation in the Annual Report.

After the transfer, Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 54,356 treasury B-shares.

In the coming weeks, Schibsted will transfer an additional 11,099 B-shares granted to key employees in the above mentioned incentive program. Schibsted will send out a new release when these transfers are completed.

Oslo, 22 June 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

