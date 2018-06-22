Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and its agenda 22-Jun-2018 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" and its agenda The Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" will hold a meeting on 25 June 2018. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: On terminated participation of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" in other organizations. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5673 EQS News ID: 697907 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 22, 2018 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)