Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: AGM Results 2018 22-Jun-2018 / 09:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 June 2018 Lenta Ltd. (the "Company") Results of voting at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 22 June 2018. All of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below: FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD 1. Ordinary 63,052,427 98.43 1,003,802 1.57 1 Resolution to re-elect Stephen Johnson as a Director. 2. Ordinary 62,759,894 97.98 1,296,336 2.02 0 Resolution to re-elect Michael Lynch-Bell as a Director 3. Ordinary 57,045,179 93.87 3,723,302 6.13 3,287,749 Resolution to re-elect John Oliver as a Director 4. Ordinary 57,626,116 89.96 6,430,113 10.04 1 Resolution to re-elect Dmitry Shvets as a Director 5. Ordinary 62,135,730 97.00 1,920,499 3.00 1 Resolution to re-elect Steven Hellman as a Director 6. Ordinary 62,135,730 97.00 1,920,499 3.00 1 Resolution to re-elect Martin Elling as a Director 7. Ordinary 63,062,865 98.45 993,365 1.55 0 Resolution to elect Julia Solovieva as a Director 8. Ordinary 63,798,217 99.60 285,013 0.40 0 Resolution to re-appoint Ernst & Young LLC as the auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (and to ratify any action taken in this regard) 9. Ordinary 63,798,217 99.60 258,013 0.40 0 Resolution to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration (and to ratify any action taken in this regard) The results of voting at the AGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [1]. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]. Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution. The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the AGM was 97,416,963. For further information, please contact: Mr. Albert Avetikov Director for Investor Relations 112B Savushkina Street Saint-Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006 Category Code: RAG TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5674 EQS News ID: 697953 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=697953&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=697953&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2018 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)