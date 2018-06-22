Odico A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. Referring to the company's announcement of 21 June 2018, the first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 2 July 2018. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Odico A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. The result of the offering is expected to be published on 26 June 2018 at 16:00 CET the latest. Name: Odico ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061031036 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ODICO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 12,840,910 shares Maximum: 13,409,091 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 32 30 64 97 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,05 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155529 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------------------ 2300 Construction & Materials ------------------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS For further information, please contact Kapital Partner ApS on +45 31 33 02 15. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683792