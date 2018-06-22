B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Company Claim with Respect to Foreign Bank Deposits

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 22 June 2018

company claim with respect to foreign bank deposits

Further to the Company's announcements dated 20 June 2017, 5 September 2016, 12 September 2016 and 25 July, 2016 with respect to Company's deposits in Meinl Bank, International Bank of Azerbaijan, deposits in escrow agency, ALKO, and the derivative action, the Company herby announces that on 21 June 2018 the Company filed a claim against its past directors and officers, the former controlling shareholders and Company's auditors (the "Claim").

As a result of filing the Claim the current auditors submitted to the Company a letter of resignation. The Company is acting to nominate new auditors in the coming Annual General Meeting on 23 July 2018.

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger

Executive Chairman

Yossi@ydekel.co.il