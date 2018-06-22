The share capital of H+H International A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 June 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015202451 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: H+H International ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,790,019 shares (DKK 107,900,190) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,193,346 shares (DKK 71,933,460) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 17,983,365 shares (DKK 179,833,650) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 73 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HH ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3284 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683797