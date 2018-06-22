

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as worries about tariffs and a potential trade war persisted and investors waited for the OPEC meeting outcome.



Chinese shares rose but posted their worst weekly loss since early February on worries over a continuing trade battle with the U.S. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.49 percent to 2.889.76 but ended the week down about 4 percent.



Trade worries lingered after China's commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng accused the U.S. of using bullying tactics and blackmail in threatening to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports.



Separately, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday the end goal of the trade negotiations is to reduce high trade barriers and tariffs for U.S. firms.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.15 percent at 29,338.70. Hong Kong's consumer price inflation climbed an annual 2.1 percent in May, faster than the 1.9 percent rise seen in April, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed.



Japanese shares fell as a firmer yen and tariff concerns pulled down automakers. The Nikkei average lost 176.21 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 22,516.83 while the broader Topix index closed 0.33 percent lower at 1,744.83.



Honda Motor gave up 2 percent and Toyota shed 2.7 percent after German automaker Daimler issued a profit warning, citing the escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China.



Shipping firms Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen fell around 1 percent each on worries that a trade war may hurt global economy.



On the data front, Japanese consumer inflation rose by 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, government data indicated, matching expectations.



Australian markets fell modestly even as banks climbed after ANZ doubled its share buyback program. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 6.90 points or 0.11 percent to 6,225.20 after finishing almost one percent higher the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index eased 0.17 percent to close at 6,322.10.



ANZ rallied 2.9 percent after doubling its share buyback program to A$3 billion. The other three banks rose over 1 percent each on a weaker Aussie dollar.



Mining and energy stocks closed broadly lower, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Santos losing 1-3 percent.



Telecom giant Telstra dropped 1.5 percent to extend losses from the previous session after announcing its plan to cut 8,000 jobs.



Outdoor advertising company APN Outdoor Group declined 2.4 percent as it raised its takeover bid for rival Here, There & Everywhere's Ashdel advertising unit to A$540 million from an initial A$500 million.



South Korea's Kospi average climbed 19.39 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 2,357.22 amid buying by foreign investors after Fitch Ratings maintained the country's sovereign rating at 'AA-' with a 'stable' outlook. Utility Kepco soared 6.1 percent and automaker Hyundai Motor rallied 2.4 percent.



New Zealand shares finished marginally higher with a2 Milk and Fletcher Building leading declines.



The Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.4 percent after the country's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged for the eighth quarterly meeting in a row.



India's Sensex was moving up 0.3 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising 0.4 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks fell overnight as oil prices slid and worries over U.S.-China trade spat kept investors nervous. Media reports suggesting that China could hit back at U.S. firms listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average also weighed on markets.



The Dow dropped 0.8 percent to extend its losing streak to the eighth straight session and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9 percent from a record closing high set the previous day while the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX