Jidoka and SQA Consulting Announce Partnership to Deliver RPA Solutions in the UK

This alliance enables SQA Consulting to deliver intelligent automation solutions utilizing Jidoka's enterprise grade development and deployment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform. SQA sees opportunity to address increasing regulatory demand in the area of financial crime prevention and increasing costs of failure in enterprise IT operations.

Jidoka, global RPA technology solutions provider, and SQA Consulting, a UK-based digital technology and services company specialized in Intelligent Business Process Automation, announce a partnership agreement to deliver best-in-class RPA solutions to customers in the UK. The collaboration aims at capitalizing market synergies between Jidoka's capabilities, offering the most rigorous RPA enterprise management and scalability standards, with SQA's expertise in business process automation, allowing to overcome todays challenges in the management of risk in financial crime prevention and in digital transformation.

By reaching this strategic agreement the two companies have joined forces to open new business opportunities in the RPA scenario, a market which continues showing remarkable growth over the years, being one of the main priority investments for enterprises to reduce costs and optimize business operations.

"We believe that RPA contributes enormously to the cost effective transformation of a business and leads us to a future where clients can pursue value added activities", says Patrick Chatee, Managing Director of Intelligent Business Automation at SQA Consulting. "Our expertise in business process automation, along with Jidoka's internationally recognized platform, will help our customers take full advantage of RPA, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their business processes".

"The alliance with SQA is a key milestone for our company which now can reach businesses in the UK, one of the most important RPA marketplaces worldwide" declared Víctor Ayllón, Jidoka's CEO. "The aim of our partnership is to jointly explore the growing possibilities of intelligent automation, delivering RPA solutions that meet what both IT and Business users demand", he added.

Developed by Novayre, Jidoka is the most widely deployed Java-based RPA solution enabling companies to outsource repetitive tasks to software robots, allowing people to focus on more valuable work. Jidoka has a presence in over 20 countries through a growing partner network.

SQA Consulting creates enormous client value through Intelligent Business Process Automation, allowing customers to reduce cost, improving performance and mitigating the risk of process failure. SQA operates primarily in the areas financial crime prevention (Fintech), IT Delivery and Operations (DevOps) and Enterprise Security.

