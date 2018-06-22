

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Friday after finance ministers from 19 nations finalized plans to get Greece out of its eight-year bailout program and a top lawmaker in Italy's far-right League party reportedly said the government doesn't want to exit the euro.



There is also some cheer on the data front as preliminary survey results from IHS Markit showed that German private sector growth picked up pace in June, driven by stronger rise in services business activity.



The composite output index rose to 54.2 from 53.4 in May. However, the growth rate was still the second-lowest over the past 21 months.



The benchmark DAX was up 0.4 percent at 12,557 in opening deals after tumbling 1.4 percent the previous day.



Banks led the surge, with Commerzbank climbing 1.4 percent and Deutsche Bank rising 1.5 percent.



Deutsche Telekom rose half a percent on reports that its IT services arm is cutting up to 10,000 jobs



Siemens advanced 0.6 percent on reports that the engineering group is mulling merging its industrial divisions in a revamp.



Automakers BMW and Daimler fell around 1 percent on concerns over an intensifying trade spat between the European Union and the U.S.



