Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 21-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 409.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.10p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16