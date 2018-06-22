

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rebounded on Friday after finance ministers from 19 nations finalized plans to get Greece out of its eight-year bailout program and a top lawmaker in Italy's far-right League party reportedly said the government doesn't want to exit the euro.



There is also some cheer on the data front as flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that France's private sector expanded at a faster pace in June driven by acceleration in services economy.



The flash composite output index rose to 55.6 in June, while the reading was forecast to remain unchanged at 54.2.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 33 points or 0.62 percent at 5,349 in opening deals after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all rising over 1 percent.



Global aerospace major Airbus advanced 1.6 percent after saying it is accelerating measures to reduce risks stemming from Brexit.



