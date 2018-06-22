

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Friday even as the pound continued to push higher following a slightly hawkish tilt from the Bank of England. Oil prices rose more than 1 percent as investors await the OPEC meet outcome.



In economic news, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said Treasury's GBP 1.2 billion capital injection announcement is a ground-breaking financial arrangement and this would make the balance sheet fit for purpose and the future.



At the Mansion House, Carney said late Thursday that the additional capital will significantly increase the amount of liquidity the BoE can provide through collateralized and market-wide facilities.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52 points or 0.70 percent at 7,609 in late opening deals after closing 0.9 percent lower on Thursday.



BP Plc shares rose about 1 percent while Tullow Oil rallied nearly 2 percent.



House builders were moving higher, with Berkeley Group, Barratt Developments and Persimmon all rising around 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX