Alexo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 myeloid checkpoint mechanism, today announced the change of the Company's name to ALX Oncology. The new name and logo will differentiate ALX Oncology (ALX) from other companies in the field as the Company advances its clinical programs.

"Our new name further identifies us as an oncology drug developer and distinguishes us from other companies in this sector," said Jaume Pons, Ph.D., ALX Oncology's President and Chief Executive Officer.

ALX Oncology is developing ALX148, a high affinity CD47 blocker currently in clinical development (NCT03013218). Preliminary results from the Phase 1 trial were recently presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. "Our study results show that ALX148 is generally well tolerated as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab, trastuzumab, or rituximab in patients with advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma," said Sophia Randolph, M.D., Ph.D., ALX Oncology's Chief Medical Officer. "We look forward to reporting the results of ALX148 combinations in expanded patient populations at upcoming conferences."

About ALX148

ALX148 is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 potently and specifically binds CD47 and blocks its interaction with SIRPa, thus inhibiting a key myeloid immune checkpoint mechanism exploited by cancer cells. In preclinical studies, ALX148 bridges innate and adaptive immunity to enhance anti-tumor response in combination with targeted anti-cancer antibodies and checkpoint inhibitors with no adverse effect on CD47-expressing normal blood cells. ALX148 is currently being investigated in a phase 1 study in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted anti-cancer antibodies (NCT03013218).

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 myeloid checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to enhance the efficacy of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. www.alxoncology.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005026/en/

Contacts:

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Karen Sharma or Shai Biran, Ph.D., 781-235-3060

alx@macbiocom.com