Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Net Asset Value 22-Jun-2018 / 11:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 June 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 May 2018 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the clo se of business on 31 May 2018, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 101.43p. Loans advanced 403.3m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 22.5m Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or (3.8m) loss Cash and cash equivalents 11.5m Borrowing facilities (53.5m) Other net assets/(liabilities) 0.4m Net assets 380.4m Capital amounts drawn as at 31 May 2018 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 May 2018 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP126.6m GBP126.6m Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR338.8m GBP296.7m GBP423.3m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP0.9m GBP0.9m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR50.6m GBP44.3m GBP45.2m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Sarah Newton T: +44 1481 735810 E: sarah.newton@ipes.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5676 EQS News ID: 697997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2018 06:28 ET (10:28 GMT)